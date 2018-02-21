Innovative solutions from participating students seen at Frost & Sullivan's 2nd Case Challenge in Iskandar

ISKANDAR, Malaysia, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan recognized and celebrated innovative young leaders at the Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Case Challenge 2018 held on 8 February 2018 at Frost & Sullivan's office at Medini 7 in Iskandar Puteri.

This year's challenge allowed existing undergraduates an opportunity to research, analyze and present recommendations to develop a Smart City roadmap for a greenfield township, namely Bandar Padang Hijau (BPH).

"This case challenge seeks to offer the next generation leaders an opportunity to present their ideas to address real-world problems faced by businesses or governments in today's digital age," noted Sanjay Singh, Senior Vice-President, Public Sector, Frost & Sullivan, Asia Pacific.

The 2nd edition of this annual event received strong interest with 58 teams from tertiary institutions in Malaysia registering. These included students from University of Nottingham Malaysia, University Tenaga National, University of Malaysia Sarawak, Monash University, Help University, Taylor's University and Sunway University. Five of the most innovative teams were selected for the finals and mentored by senior consultants from Frost & Sullivan.

For this year's case challenge, the judging panel comprised of eminent thought leaders such as Idzuan Azam Abdullah - Senior Vice President, Corporate Management & Finance, Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA), Yasuhiro Nakano - Executive Vice President, Smart City Development, Medini and Ms Rhenu Bhuller, Partner at Frost & Sullivan.

The teams were judged based on their logical reasoning and flow, innovativeness of the proposed solution, feasibility of the proposed solution, and completeness of the submission.

Team Outlier won the challenge and received RM2500 and Team Best Factual came in second and received RM1000. The winning team was also offered employment opportunities at Frost & Sullivan.

