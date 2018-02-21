CSA Global Announces Investment in Leading Geophysical Consulting Group

LONDON and TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CSA Global recently announced an investment in, and partnership with industry-leading geophysical consulting group Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC).

The investment and partnership align with CSA Global's strategy to diversify and broaden the firm's technical capabilities across the mining value chain.

As part of the agreement, Managing Director, Jeff Elliott will join SGC's Board to assist with integration and to help identify and evaluate growth opportunities.

Since its inception in 1985, SGC has provided geophysical services to thousands of Australian and overseas companies, both listed and unlisted, as well as government agencies including AusAID and the United Nations.

SGC has been instrumental in many mineral discoveries in Australia, Africa, and Russia, and has contributed to exploration success on numerous projects across the globe.

Mr Elliott stated: "I am very happy that our two companies are collaborating to pursue efficiencies and expansion. We have a common history and share very similar business cultures and values. SGC's reputation for geophysical consulting services is first class, and we look forward to working together and realising benefits from integrating our services."

SGC's Managing Director, David Chapman, commented: "The partnership between CSA Global and SGC is an exciting development. Both companies are highly respected within Australia and internationally for their technical services and are now collaborating to bring a broader capability and greater value to projects at all stages; from exploration to extraction. We welcome Jeff to the Board of SGC, and we look forward to working with him and the CSA Global team."

About CSA Global

CSA Global is a mining, geological, technology, and management consulting company providing strategic services and advice to companies to the international mining industry. CSA Global services mining clients worldwide from its offices in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Canada.For more information:www.csaglobal.com

About Southern Geoscience Consultants

Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC) is a group of highly experienced geophysicists based in Perth, Western Australia, who provide independent, specialised consulting services to the mineral and petroleum industries globally. For more information:www.sgc.com.au

