Clientron Corp., a global leading provider of POS, thin client, and embedded systems, will display its latest POS solutions for the retail market at the world's leading retail show, EuroCIS 2018, from February 27 to March 1, 2018 in Dusseldorf, Germany. At its Booth (Hall 10, Booth E73), Clientron will introduce its innovative POS terminals and various built-in POS peripherals available on the market today in order to meet the demands of omnicommerce experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005007/en/

Clientron to present its POS innovation at EuroCIS 2018

At the event, Clientron's displays will include: the innovative PST650 all-in-one POS terminal with a built-in high speed thermal printer and a small, lightweight form factor for counter space savings; the most affordable POS terminal, PT2000, in a fanless design with long life span support to both entry and mainstream POS market segments; and the new Ares755 with powerful Intel 7th Core i processors for high-performance options.

Furthermore, Clientron will highlight the tower type Bello series with 9.7" 12.1" 15" 15.6" touch displays in a solid aluminum enclosure; and the Wing series the butterfly lightweight POS terminal with a flexible dual-hinge stand design. Besides that, there will be the fanless, vent-free Ares650 series with an up-to-date ultraslim system enclosure for the mainstream POS market.

For more information about Clientron or its products, please visit us at Hall 10 Booth E73, EuroCIS 2018, or visit Clientron's website: www.clientron.com.

_____________________________________________________________

About Clientron

Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing global intelligent solutions to our clients. With design, manufacturing, and service abilities, Clientron offers High-quality and High-performance computing platforms including Thin Client, POS and Intelligent System. We are steadfast in our commitment to develop and to provide even more advanced IoT client solution and services for our partners and customers to build an intelligent e-World. Visit us at www.clientron.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005007/en/

Contacts:

Clientron Corp.

Joan Chuang, 886-2-26987068

joan_chuang@clientron.com