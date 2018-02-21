SEB: Christoffer Geijer new Head of Investor Relations

Christoffer Geijer has been appointed new Head of Investor Relations and will assume his new position on 1 April 2018.

Christoffer Geijer, currently Head of Financial Institutions within Debt Capital Markets, Division Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, has worked in SEB since 2014. Prior to joining SEB he worked five years in Barclays Bank plc, London.

The present Head of Investor Relations, Jonas Söderberg, has as previously announced been appointed Head of region North within Division Corporate & Private Customers.

For further information, please contact

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communications

+46 70 550 3500

viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se (mailto:viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se)













SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2017, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,560 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,830 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com)





Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/1208/R/2170468/836143.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SEB via Globenewswire

