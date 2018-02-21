

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit is slated to publish Eurozone's PMI figures. The composite PMI is expected to ease moderately to 58.4 in February from 58.8 in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro recovered against the pound, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was trading at 1.2320 against the greenback, 132.47 against the yen, 1.1540 against the franc and 0.8823 against the pound as of 3:55 am ET.



