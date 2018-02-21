Haltian Delivers one of the Largest IoT Solutions in Europe - Multi-million Deal With One of Europe's Leading Textile Service Companies

HELSINKI, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Finnish Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturer Haltian supplies Lindström with over 100,000 IoT devices and a managed IoT data layer service. The multi-million euro deal for one of the largest public IoT installations in Europe to date, was made in late 2017. Smart technology will be rapidly implemented in all of Lindström's towel dispensers.

It's a challenge for businesses to keep up with the pace of today's ever changing digital world. However, companies that make digitalization a priority and harness the latest technological advancements to operate, engage with customers and grow their businesses have a distinct advantage. As almost everything can be connected, the value that IoT solutions brings is the key consideration. These solutions become increasingly feasible as cost-efficientsensors become more available and examples of profitable IoT cases continue to emerge.

"IoT continues its rapid growth and it is expected to more than double in the next three years. Industrial asset management, inventory and warehouse management and supply chain management are the fastest growing IoT areas," says Pasi Leipälä, CEO, Haltian.

Lindström, one of Europe's leading textile service companies, paves the way for future IoT solutions

Together with Haltian Thingsee and Wirepas Mesh, Lindström has created a new service offering called Flowability Smart Washroom Service. The solution offers two-way communication and location information and provides reliable wireless connectivity for Lindström Group customers across their facilities. With this smart solution, Lindström increases efficiency by cutting waste and channeling work in a smarter way, thereby decreasing costs.

The Flowability Smart Washroom Service will be installed in shopping centers, hospitals and other public spaces to mention a few. A sensor retrofitted to the towel dispenser measures towel usage in real time. The sensor sends notifications to a site maintenance team when it is necessary to change towel rolls, which helps in planning work more efficiently and in decreasing costs.

"Washroom cleanliness affects the choice of shopping venue and even increases the value of purchases. With Haltian's solution we save both money and time and keep our customers happy. All of these make it possible to improve the customer experience," says Satu Haikarainen, Director, Service Concept, at Lindström.

Haltian Thingsee shortens the journey from solution kick-off to commercial operations

The solution developed by Haltian and Lindström is based on Haltian's new Thingsee IoT Devices platform. The platform allows new IoT solutions to reach commercial maturity faster and easier by offering customizable IoT devices with managed data layer services. The platform is completed with plug & play IoT devices, solutions customization services and lifecycle services - providing customers a smooth journey from ideas to commercial operations.

"Retrofitting wireless sensors to existing company assets and processes is a fast-growing business. We have now more than 25 active pilots running globally in industries varying from manufacturing to asset tracking and facility management. Our growing device and service portfolio provides a good starting point for building new IoT solutions. We can easily customize the whole platform, starting from simple device application development to a fully customized new sensor device," comments Leipälä.

