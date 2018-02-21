Hochschild Mining reported a drop in full-year profit and earnings on Wednesday despite a rise in revenue, as it said production is expected to double this year. In the year to the end of December 2017, profit before income tax fell to $64.1m from $108.3m, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined to $300.8m from $329m the year before as it took a hit from higher costs and increased investment in brownfield exploration. Revenue rose to $722.6m from ...

