Metro Bank reported record full-year results on Wednesday, along with its first annual profit as customer accounts pushed past the 1 million mark. In the year to 31 December 2017, deposit growth was up 47% to £11.7bn, while lending growth was up 64% to £9.6bn. The challenger bank swung to a record underlying pre-tax profit of £20.8m from a loss of £11.7m the year before, and recorded its first annual statutory pre-tax profit of £18.7m. Underlying earnings per share rose to 18.8p from a loss ...

