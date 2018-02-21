

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income increased to 84.5 million euros from last year's 70.2 million euros. Earnings per share grew to 1.61 euros from 1.37 euros last year.



Adjusted net income was 108.7 million euros, compared to 72 million euros last year.



Revenues increased to 1.33 billion euros from prior year's 1.29 billion euros.



Further, the Supervisory Board proposed that the Annual General Meeting pass a resolution to pay a dividend of 2.30 euros per share for the financial year 2017, higher than 1.90 euros per share for 2016.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company expects moderate earnings increase, and cash conversion rate in the mid-double-digit percentage range.



Despite the enormous production ramp-up, MTU is forecasting a moderate increase in adjusted EBIT for 2018 from previous year's 606.6 million euros, and expects earnings after tax to increase in line with the operating profit..



In Germany, MTU Aero shares were losing 4.2 percent to trade at 135.50 euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX