Frost & Sullivan Webinar Identifies the Key Trends Driving the 2018 Global Automotive Industry

The discussion will cover diesel sales slowdown, data monetization-driven decisions and declining battery prices

LONDON, Feb. 21,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "What's Driving the 2018 Global Automotive Industry?", on Tuesday, 27th February 2018 at 3:00 PM GMT. The webinar will offer Frost & Sullivan's expert insight from Robert Merlotti, Senior Vice President Mobility, Americas; Vivek Vaidya, Vice President Mobility, Asia Pacific; Joe Praveen Vijayakumar, Industry Analyst Mobility; and Vishwas Shankar, Research Analyst.

The automotive landscape changes every year. The convergence of various technologies and industries with the automotive space is creating unprecedented opportunities in the marketplace.

"Stakeholders in the automotive industry will face several challenges that could be turned into opportunities such as the supporting infrastructure of charging stations for the Electric Vehicles (EV)," said Vishwas Shankar, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The prices of EV batteries are constantly declining which is making EVs affordable, contributing to power their way ahead with record sales. This necessitates more charging stations to be set up and a universal charging standard to be established."

According to Frost & Sullivan, around 1.4 million electric vehicles are expected to be sold globally in 2018, up from less than a million in 2016. Battery electric vehicles (BEV) will constitute around 55% of these, while plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) account for the remaining 45%.

