

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish utility Iberdrola (IBDSF.PK) Wednesday reported that its net profit for the full year rose 3.7 percent to 2.804 billion euros, reflecting the impact of the fiscal tax reform in the United States.



Consolidated EBITDA for the year slid by 7.8% to 7.318 billion, impacted by negative effect of the weather conditions in Spain and the evolution of the liberalised market in the United Kingdom.



EBIT for the period fell more than 42 percent to 2.712 billion euros.



Revenue for the full year totaled 31.27 billion euros, compared to 28.76 billion euros a year ago.



