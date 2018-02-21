

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Drugs major Merck (MRK) announced Wednesday a definitive agreement to acquire Viralytics Limited (VLA.AX, VRACY), an Australian company focused on oncolytic immunotherapy treatments for a range of cancers. The acquisition will be by way of a scheme of arrangement for A$1.75 cash per Viralytics share. The proposed acquisition values the total issued shares in Viralytics at approximately A$502 million or $394 million.



The company said the cash consideration of A$1.75 per share represents a premium of 160% to the one month volume weighted average price of Viralytics shares.



On completion of the transaction, Viralytics will become a subsidiary of Merck, and Merck will gain full rights to CAVATAK (CVA21), Viralytics's investigational oncolytic immunotherapy.



CAVATAK is based on Viralytics's proprietary formulation of an oncolytic virus (Coxsackievirus Type A21) that has been shown to preferentially infect and kill cancer cells. CAVATAK is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials.



The board of directors of Viralytics unanimously recommends that its company's shareholders vote in favor of the Scheme.



Merck and Viralytics anticipate the transaction will be implemented by the second quarter of 2018. Implementation of the transaction is subject to a Viralytics's shareholder vote and customary regulatory approvals.



