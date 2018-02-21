The company, which was one of Europe's largest OEM module manufacturers, has decided to close its Polish manufacturing facility due to an expected drop in demand.U.S.-based Jabil Circuit is closing its PV module production in Kwidzyn, north-western Poland. The company, which was one of the largest OEM manufacturers of solar modules in Europe with its 700 MW Polish factory, will now withdraw from the solar manufacturing business in Europe, the company said in a statement to pv magazine. It was a "tough decision," a spokeswoman said. "Unfortunately, the company has determined that there is not ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...