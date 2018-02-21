The monocrystalline cells of the Korean manufacturer will be shipped to the French subsidiary of Chinese solar company Upsolar.Korean monocrystalline solar cell manufacturer Shinsung E&G Co. announced it will supply 64 MW of its products to the French subsidiary of Chinese solar company Upsolar. The company said in a press release that the supply agreement is worth 21.1 billion WON (around $19.7 million), and that shipments will be made from February 2018 to March 2020. Shinsung said its cells will be used to assembly modules for PV projects exceeding in size 100 kW, a segment which will perform ...

