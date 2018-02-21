Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has completed the acquisition of a data centre in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands, for approximately 20m, it announced on Wednesday. The firm said the acquisition reflected an "attractive" net initial income yield of 10%. It had now fully deployed all of its capital currently available for investment in a 10-asset portfolio, located in growth cities and regions that were benefiting from the favourable eurozone economic outlook. The 23,700 square metre ...

