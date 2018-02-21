sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,256 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A14T92 ISIN: IE00BWVFTP56 Ticker-Symbol: SZX1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAN LEON ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAN LEON ENERGY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAN LEON ENERGY PLC
SAN LEON ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAN LEON ENERGY PLC0,2560,00 %