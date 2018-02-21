In an update to the market on Wednesday, 3i Infrastructure confirmed a £425m special dividend after realising its investments in Elenia and Anglian Water Group, which generated "exceptional value" for shareholders. The FTSE 250 company said that, following its January announcement of its intention to return surplus cash to shareholders, the board has approved the payment "in order to maintain an efficient balance sheet". It said it will return the £425m to shareholders by way of a special ...

