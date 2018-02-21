BGEO Group announced on Wednesday that its banking business subsidiary, JSC Bank of Georgia, has signed a loan agreement with Symbiotics - a Swiss investment company active in emerging and frontier economies. The FTSE 250 firm said the GEL-denominated loan facility, totaling GEL 25m ($10m) and with a maturity between two and three years, would be used to support Georgia's micro, small and medium sized enterprises with their increasing local currency financing needs. "I am pleased that Bank of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...