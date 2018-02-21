FTSE 250 student accommodation provider Unite Group posted a jump in full-year profit as it announced plans for a placing of up to 22.2m new shares to raise around £170m to fund two university projects. In the year to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit increased to £229.4m from £201.4m, while EPRA earnings were up 12% to £70.5m and the dividend per share was lifted 26% to 22.7p. The company said earnings growth was underpinned by nomination agreements, the development pipeline and ...

