Sprue Aegis announced on Wednesday that its new 'FireAngel Predict' is to be debuted at a leading fire prevention trade show in Germany. The product, which will be shown by the company's German distributor at the FeuerTRUTZ exhibition in Germany on 21 and 22 February, utilises cloud based technology and a predictive algorithm to allow for preemptive action against potential fire hazards. Graham Whitworth, executive chairman of Sprue Aegis, said: "FireAngel Predict is an exciting new product ...

