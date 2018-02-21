Cavotec SA is pleased to announce today that Mr. Martin Riegger has been appointed Group Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Cavotec Group. Mr. Riegger will join Cavotec on July 1st, 2018, based at the company's headquarters in Lugano, Switzerland.



Mr. Riegger will report to Cavotec Group CEO Mikael Norin and will be a member of the Executive Management Team.



Martin Riegger has 15 years of experience in senior leadership positions in a multitude of areas, including global operations, general management and engineering, that makes him ideally suited to lead Cavotec's ambitious agenda for operational excellence.



Most recently, Mr. Riegger served as Vice President and General Manager of Engine Products US West at GKN, a leading supplier to the Automotive and Aerospace industry. Prior to GKN, Mr. Riegger held senior positions at Eberspächer Exhaust Systems and Bosch Rexroth in Germany as well as at Rolls Royce in Great Britain.



Earlier in his career, Mr. Riegger worked as a senior consultant for McKinsey & Company in their Global Operations Practice where he managed projects in Europe, North America and Asia.



Martin Riegger, 51, is a German and Canadian citizen. He holds a Diploma in Business Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Giessen-Friedberg, Germany.



