Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Change of Share Class Name

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Change of Share Class name

Following a review, the Directors have decided to make an amendment to the name by which one of the Company's portfolios and its associated share class are known. Effective from 1 March 2018, the Balanced Risk portfolio and shares will be referred to as the Balanced Risk Allocation portfolio and shares respectively. The Directors believe that this name better reflects the portfolio managers' investment process and the change brings the portfolio into line with the naming convention used for the Invesco group's other products using the same strategy.

There will be no change to the ISIN or ticker codes assigned to the shares.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

21 February 2018