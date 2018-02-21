Cielo Identified As a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cielo (formerly Pinstripe), the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, today announced its ranking as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO.

Cielo was identified as a Leader in every category, including Overall, Global/Multi-Country Focus, Innovation and most notably Candidate Experience.

Nikki Edwards, Principal HR Services Research Analyst with NelsonHall, said: "Organizations expect RPO vendors to deliver a great candidate experience as a standard part of their service offering. As a Leader in this area, Cielo goes beyond what is expected, with an optimal mix of high-touch service blended with the latest technology and tools. This was supported by feedback from clients, which identified Cielo's proactive approach to candidate experience as a strong point."

"It's an honor to receive recognition across many different dimensions, all of which are critical to us providing the best service to our clients," said Sue Marks, Cielo's Founder and CEO. "We're especially proud to be seen as a leader in Candidate Experience, where we have invested in technology and developed our strategy to deliver the right balance of high-tech and high-touch. In a tight labor market, a positive candidate experience is vital to convincing the right talent to come work for your organization."

The industry has further verified Cielo's reputation for executing innovative solutions that provide business impact through numerous awards and recognitions, including its No. 1 ranking in five categories on the HRO Today RPO Baker's Dozen listing, and PEAK Matrix Leader placement by Everest Group, which also included Cielo as a top-five RPO service provider with the highest buyer satisfaction in a 2017 report. Additionally, Cielo was honored at the HRO Today Services and Technology Association's North America Forum with the Employer Brand Excellence Award for its work with client partner Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA) and Healthcare Talent Management Program of the Year with client partner Health First.

About NelsonHall and NEAT vendor evaluation

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services with analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

NEAT is NelsonHall's vendor evaluation and assessment tool, a method by which sourcing managers can strategically evaluate vendors at the onset of the screening process. Positioning as a "Leader" is based on a combination of analyst assessments, primarily around measurements of the ability to deliver immediate benefit; and feedback from interviewing of vendor clients, primarily through measurements of levels of partnership and ability to meet future customer requirements.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading pure-play provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner. Cielo leverages its global reach, local talent acquisition expertise and customized solutions to help clients achieve a sustained advantage and outstanding business outcomes through their talent practices. Cielo's dedicated recruitment teams primarily serve clients in the financial and business services, consumer brands, technology and media, engineering, life sciences and healthcare industries. Cielo's global presence includes more than 2,000 employees, serving 154 clients across 92 countries in 36 languages. Cielo knows talent is rising - and with it, an organization's opportunity to rise above. For more information, visit cielotalent.com.

