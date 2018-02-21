Votem Announces the VAST Token, Providing Secure End-to-End Voting

CLEVELAND, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Votem, the blockchain-based voting platform, has announced it will open the public presale of Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFT) for its VAST Tokens on February, 27 2018. This event will be followed by a public sale later in the year helping to support the ongoing development of the VAST token with governments and organisations globally.

Votem provides a transparent solution to directly address the issue of electoral manipulation andin the process, capture a material share of the$10 billion global market.It's CastIron platform coupled with the VAST token,enables citizens, organizations, and governments around the world to easily manage or participate in online voting with the highest possible level of verifiability, accessibility, security, and transparency.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain as an EIP-20 (formerlyERC-20) token, The VAST token will enable users to cast and store votes on the blockchain.The VAST Token will provide secure and role-based access to the following standard featureson the Votem Platform:

• Contest (Election) Creation & Set-Up

• Voter Access and/or Registration

• Simple Ballot Creation & Marking

• Ballot Submission/Validation/Storage

• Tallying and Results Reporting (with Audit Capabilities)

"In any functioning democratic institution, people's trust is paramount; especially trust in free and fair elections. Unfortunately despite the best intentions of elections bodies, trust in elections is at an all-time low. Votem was founded to restore trust and access back to voting events and the VAST Token and related CastIron platform are designed to provide a level of security and verifiability that's lacking in most countries. And with the recent news of nation states' past and continued interference in national elections, our work has never been more important."

-Votem CEO Pete Martin

The public presale which opens February 27, 2018 is only open to accredited investors with limitations for individuals from certain countries. To find out more and to register as an accredited investor, please visit www.votem.io and join the official telegram channel (https://t.me/votem_ICO).

