New Age Beverages Corporation Begins Shipments of Its Búcha Live Kombucha Brand to Ingles Markets Through the Southeastern United States

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) the Colorado-based organic and natural healthy functional beverage company dedicated to making a difference for consumers with better-for-you alternatives, today announced that the Company recently gained authorization of its entire Búcha Live Kombucha portfolio at Ingles Markets and completed shelf placement in all 203 outlets throughout six southeastern states this week.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Búcha Live Kombucha full portfolio of SKU's now on the shelf across all Ingles Markets, continuing the brand's national and international distribution expansion

Búcha Live Kombucha, an organic real kombucha with more than 2 Billion probiotics, has utilized its proprietary production process to become the only shelf-stable kombucha, with nine months of shelf life, supporting tripling of its sales over the past 18 months

New Age Beverages has developed a portfolio of better-for-you beverages over the past year including the Búcha® Live Kombucha brand, an organic real Kombucha, with an industry leading nine months of shelf life, an industry leading and preferred taste profile, and a unique in the industry shelf stable formulation with more than 2 billion live probiotics. Although the brand was only initially distributed in select states in the West, the brand has been rapidly expanding national and international distribution from South Dakota, to South Boston, to South Korea and now South Carolina and five other states in the South East.

Black Mountain, North Carolina-based Ingles Markets Inc. spans more than 200 premium supermarket outlets throughout six southeastern states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Virginia. The greater than $4 Billion NASDAQ-listed retailer provides a superior experience for its customers by delivering superior convenience, outstanding quality and freshness, and a one-stop shop efficiency for its patrons. 5 SKU's of the Búcha Live Kombucha are now available creating an attractive brand block and presence, and providing a healthier alternative for Ingles' customers throughout the Southeast.

Krista Lumley, Brand Manager for the Búcha Live Kombucha brand commented, "We are so excited to be growing together with Ingles. They are a world class retailer, and we have found that consumers in the Southeast have some of the highest demand for the Búcha brand per capita throughout the US. We are excited to bring the brand to delight consumers at Ingles in the Southeast and will be working closely with them to build trial and grow the category for Ingles. Kombucha is definitively a national reality, and as evidenced through the significant recent requests, the segment is also becoming an international reality, with Búcha leading that penetration for the category."

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $870 Billion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. In that period, New Age has become the 54th largest beverage company, the 8th largest healthy beverage company, and the fastest growing in the world. New Age competes Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters, Functional Waters, and Rehydration Beverages with the brands Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Marley Cold Brew™, Coco-Libre®, PediaAde™, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

