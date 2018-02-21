Teleperformance Lebanon Awarded the Best Place To Work in Lebanon for 2018

BEIRUT, Lebanon, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleperformance Lebanon was awarded the best place to work in Lebanon for 2018, according to the annual Workplace program driven by the global research firm BPTW and Best Companies Group USA. Best Places to Work program is an international programproviding employers in different regions the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places To Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

Teleperformance in Lebanon, the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as benefits, leadership, satisfaction and opportunities, personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition as the employer of choice in Lenabon for 2018.

"Teleperformance Lebanon is a school to new apprentice, a career developer for achievers and a rejuvenation process for Management ,"said Wadad Karam, General Manager for Teleperformance Lebanon

"Coming to work every day has been easy and enjoyable because it's not like coming to work it's like coming to see your extended family," said Fakher Fakhry, HR Manager for Teleperformance Lebanon

"This recognition validates the commitment of Teleperformance Lebanon to provide the employees with a positive work environment that challenges and encourages them to develop personally and professionally,"said Hamza Idrissi Program Manager for Lebanon

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at http://www.bestplacestoworkinme.org

Contacts

Press: Hamza Idrissi

Email: info@bestplacestoworkinme.org

Tel: +44-203-129-5354