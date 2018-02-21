sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

120,00 Euro		+1,00
+0,84 %
WKN: 889287 ISIN: FR0000051807 Ticker-Symbol: RCF 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,30
119,40
13:30
119,30
119,40
13:30
21.02.2018 | 12:10
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Teleperformance Lebanon Awarded the Best Place To Work in Lebanon for 2018

BEIRUT, Lebanon, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleperformance Lebanon was awarded the best place to work in Lebanon for 2018, according to the annual Workplace program driven by the global research firm BPTW and Best Companies Group USA. Best Places to Work program is an international programproviding employers in different regions the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places To Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

Teleperformance in Lebanon, the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as benefits, leadership, satisfaction and opportunities, personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition as the employer of choice in Lenabon for 2018.

"Teleperformance Lebanon is a school to new apprentice, a career developer for achievers and a rejuvenation process for Management ,"said Wadad Karam, General Manager for Teleperformance Lebanon

"Coming to work every day has been easy and enjoyable because it's not like coming to work it's like coming to see your extended family," said Fakher Fakhry, HR Manager for Teleperformance Lebanon

"This recognition validates the commitment of Teleperformance Lebanon to provide the employees with a positive work environment that challenges and encourages them to develop personally and professionally,"said Hamza Idrissi Program Manager for Lebanon

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at http://www.bestplacestoworkinme.org

Contacts
Press: Hamza Idrissi
Email: info@bestplacestoworkinme.org
Tel: +44-203-129-5354


© 2018 PR Newswire