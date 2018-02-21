sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,23 Euro		-0,03
-0,32 %
WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
21.02.2018 | 12:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SpareBank 1 SMN: Exercise of call Ming65 PRO med ISIN NO0010682313

SpareBank 1 SMN will use its right to call Ming65 PRO, ISIN NO0010682313, on 20June 2018.

Contact person SpareBank1 SMN

Dep. head of Treasury Per Egil Aamo +47 73586466

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)