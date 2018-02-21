SpareBank 1 SMN: Exercise of call Ming65 PRO med ISIN NO0010682313

SpareBank 1 SMN will use its right to call Ming65 PRO, ISIN NO0010682313, on 20June 2018.

Contact person SpareBank1 SMN

Dep. head of Treasury Per Egil Aamo +47 73586466

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

