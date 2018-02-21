Polymetal International has signed its first offtake contract for concentrate from its Kyzyl development project in East Kazakhstan, which is expected to begin production in the third quarter of 2018. Polymetal said the concentrate buyer, one of its established trading partners in recent years, will purchase 50% of Kyzyl's forecast concentrate in 2018, with Polymetal having the contractual option to increase the amount up to 100% of all annual concentrate production. The FTSE 250 company said it ...

