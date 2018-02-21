High grade rare earth concentrate producer Rainbow Rare Earths announced its unaudited results for the six months ended 31 December on Wednesday, confirming that it had commenced production during the period, with the first shipment of rare earth concentrate completed on schedule in the fourth quarter. The company said commissioning of the processing plant was "well advanced" at period end, and was now completed. Ground gravity and airborne radiometric surveys had identified highly prospective ...

