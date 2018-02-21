Cross-border financial services provider STM Group announced on Wednesday that, following its announcement on 16 February, STM Malta has completed on the acquisition of Harbour Pensions. The AIM-traded company said it would begin the integration process immediately, having already undertaken some preparation since the initial announcement in November last year. As it noted in its announcement on 13 November, the complete integration of the Harbour business was expected to take around six months ...

