Hotel Chocolat reported a jump in interim profit and revenue on Wednesday thanks to strong sales across retail, digital and corporate channels and following a "successful" Christmas period. In the 26 weeks to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit at the AIM-listed chocolatier rose 15% to £12.9m on revenue of £71.7m, also up 15% from the previous year. Net cash at the period end was £18.3m, up from £16.2m in the first half of the year, while earnings per share increased to 9p from 7.8p. ...

