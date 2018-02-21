AIM-listed Medaphor announced on Wednesday that it has opened an office in Hong Kong to cater to its growing customer base in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The ultrasound and simulation company has 18 active reseller partners in the region and the new office will aim to expand sales, marketing and customer relations in the area, with particular focus on the growing Chinese market. The resellers are selling the company's ScanTrainer, HeartWorks and BodyWorks simulation portfolio into hospitals ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...