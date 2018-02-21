HSL Helsinki Region Transport will open a retail interface for single tickets, which will be open to all interested transport operators. The interface is already available for testing. For commercial purposes, the interface will open on 2 April. At the same time, HSL will start an IdeaLab program for mobility services to create and test new ideas together with other operators.

HSL is currently building the world's first completely open public transport ticketing interface. The interface will allow operators in Finland and abroad to incorporate HSL's tickets into their array of services. The interface will open for commercial purposes at https://sales-api.hsl.fi on 2 April. HSL is also inviting operators outside the transport sector to develop innovative, new mobility services using the interface. Technical development of the interface will continue and in the future, other tickets may be made available via the interface, in addition to single tickets.

On 19 February, a so called sandbox environment was opened whereby developers can acquaint themselves with the characteristics of the interface's production environment, and test the compatibility of their own interfaces with the HSL OpenMaas interface.

Schedule for HSL's OpenMaas service package:

19 Feb 2018 API Docs and Sandbox API opened at https://sales-api.hsl.fi

12 March 2018 ClientLibrary and application testing open

2 April 2018 OpenMaas Portal and OpenMaas interface with production and payment facilities available

HSL has solid expertise with open interfaces. For example, the highly popular journey planner service, Reittiopas, has already been using open interfaces for 15 years.

"A mobile sales API involves solving a range of crucial technological and business issues. The service needs to be easy for third parties, so that it can be used by various operators, not just technology companies. At the same time, we need to ensure that the interface poses no information security risks or risks to HSL's business activities or the financial position of the owner municipalities," emphasizes Juha Lamminkari, HSL's System Architect.

At the same time, HSL will start an IdeaLab program for mobility services, and invites transport market operators from Finland and abroad to participate in the program. The IdeaLab project tests the operating models of mobility services, together with HSL. Jemina Uusitalo, HSL's MaaS Project Manager, will lead the program. Uusitalo will join HSL on 1 March 2018 from her current position in the consulting company Eera.

"I'm excited about my new role as HSL's MaaS Project Manager and equally excited about the new mobility services we'll be able to develop for the HSL area through various pilots and cooperation models. The transport sector is undergoing a major transition and it's exciting to be part of reshaping the entire industry," says Uusitalo.

As part of the IdeaLab, there will be an innovation contest for mobility services, from which HSL will select the ideas to be piloted. The ideas can apply to physical mobility services, ticketing and marketing collaboration, combination and relaying services for travel chains, or experimenting with automated transport. The experiences from the pilots will be assessed and used as a basis for further developing HSL's services. The selected participants will have the opportunity to develop their business activities in a dynamic HSL environment, based on a million daily journeys and 370 million journeys a year.

APPENDIX: Description of the OpenMaas service package

