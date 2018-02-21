Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market Forecast to 2027: Growing Research & Development Activities and Increasing Healthcare Awareness

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market is poised for grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising incidence of diseases, growing research & development activities and increasing healthcare awareness.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategie for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Raising incidence of diseases

3.1.2 Growing research & development activities

3.1.3 Increasing healthcare awareness

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Cephalosporin Drugs Market, By Cable Type

4.1 Generics

4.2 Branded



5 Cephalosporin Drugs Market, By Route of Administration

5.1 Injectables

5.2 Oral



6 Cephalosporin Drugs Market, By Spectrum

6.1 Fifth Generation

6.2 Fourth Generation

6.3 Third Generation

6.4 Second Generation

6.5 First Generation



7 Cephalosporin Drugs Market, By Type of Treatment

7.1 First Line of Treatment

7.1.1.1 Serious infections

7.1.1.1.1.1 Meningitis

7.1.1.2 Sexually transmitted infections

7.1.1.2.1.1 Pelvic inflammatory disease

7.1.1.2.1.2 Gonorrhoea

7.1.1.2.1.3 Epididymo-orchitis

7.2 Second Line of Treatment

7.2.1.1 Urinary tract infections in pregnancy

7.2.1.2 Respiratory tract infections

7.2.1.2.1.1 Sinusitis

7.2.1.2.1.2 Otitis media

7.2.1.3 Skin infections

7.2.1.3.1.1 Mastitis

7.2.1.3.1.2 Diabetic foot infections

7.2.1.3.1.3 Cellulitis



8 Cephalosporin Drugs Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies



Abbott

Allergan

Aspen Pharmacare

Astellas

Basilea Pharmaceuticals

Baxter

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Glaxo SmithKline

Kyorin Pharmaceutical

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Merck

Pfizer

Ranbaxy

Roche

Sandoz

Teva Pharmaceuticals

