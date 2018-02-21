Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Worth 11.89 Billion USD by 2025

PUNE, India, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Automotive Temperature Sensor Marketby Application (Engine, Exhaust, Seats), Product (Thermocouple, MEMS, IC Sensor), Usage, Technology, EV Application (Battery, Motor), EV Charging Tech (Wired, Wireless), Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% from 2017 to 2025, to reach a market size of USD 11.89 Billion by 2025 from USD 7.70 Billion in 2017.

The major factors driving the growth of the Automotive Temperature Sensor Market are the increasing installation of electronic systems such as engine control unit, stringent emission norms introduced by the government, and rising preference of vehicle electrification among OEMs and Tier I suppliers.

Engine application holds the largest market share in 2017

The engine application sensor includes the engine air intake sensor, liquid cooling sensor, and others. It holds the largest share of the Automotive Temperature Sensor Market. With technological advancement in the architecture of engine system, the installation of advanced temperature sensors is required for the efficient operation of the system and reducing emission.

Thermistor temperature sensor is estimated to hold the largest market share from 2017 to 2025

Thermistors are more sensitive to temperatures with higher nominal resistance values than RTDs. The thermistors are used for engine application, exhaust applications etc. The combination of adaptability, robust design, low cost, and high temperature sensing capacity makes thermistors a preferred temperature sensing technology of automotive system designers. The thermistor market is thus estimated to hold the largest share of the temperature sensor market.

Asia Pacific: China to hold the largest share of Asia Pacific Automotive Temperature Sensor Market

Factors such as the rise in automobile production, ongoing emission mandates, and increasing demand for safety systems such as ECU are positively influencing the Automotive Temperature Sensor Market in the Asia Pacific region. China is projected to lead the Automotive Temperature Sensor Market, by value, in the Asia Pacific region. Rapid urbanization has resulted in increased pollution levels, thereby propelling the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles that are equipped with a temperature sensor in the engine and exhaust.

The report profiles the major players in the temperature sensor market. The key players in this market are Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), Delphi (UK), TDK Corporation (Japan), Sensata (US), Texas Instruments (US), NXP (Netherlands), Analog Devices (US), and Microchip (US) among others.

