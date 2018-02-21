Vestarin Project Presents Screenshots of its Desktop Application for the First Time

MOSCOW, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Vestarin project, developing the multifunctional platform for integration of cryptocurrencies into business, released the application for iOS-based gadgets. Meanwhile new options of design for the desktop version which hasn't been released yet appeared on the Internet.

Simultaneously, developers have released the application in App Store.

As known, the main marketing trends of 2018 are the audience attraction through mobile devices and, at the same time, reduction in the share of desktop applications. The world is becoming more mobile, which is reflected in market conditions. Despite the trends, the developers of Vestarin clearly did not want to lose the users of PCs and laptops, which are still numerous in the CIS and Asia.

Additionally, desktop versions are in demand in the environment of small and medium-sized businesses, because they allow more fine-tuning of accounts and sales. So, it's no wonder that Vestarin decided to work for the widest possible audience, not just for the youth.

Based on the screenshots it is clear that the desktop version will use the same "branded" black-and-orange color scheme. But much more interesting is that the functionality resembles the usual online store: the display of goods in the form of a tile with filters at a price, geographical location, etc. All as always, nothing complicated. But all of it will be available in a cryptocurrency, which has not been proposed at the high level yet - then the niche is unoccupied.

As a reminder, demo version of the application for Android-based mobile devices has already been launched earlier. Both versions: for iOS, and for Android are available for download.

It is noteworthy that applications are available at an early stage of token sale, while many millionaire start-ups that completed the ICO a year ago have not yet begun to develop. Obviously, it was the availability of ready-made developments at the early stage that allowed our project to collect soft-cap in a short time - in just 5 days.

About Vestarin

Vestarin is a unique platform for the cryptocurrency market. You can find the right people to work with the blockchain projects. Spend crypto for daily needs, shopping, restaurants or services without changing it to fiat money. Be more informed from trusted people about new ICO start-ups before investing in them, as well as about a lot more features such as informational base, news, forum and mining farms market, in order for businesses to integrate an establishment or a shop in any country and get a profit in cryptocurrency.