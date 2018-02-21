Global Nano Metal Oxide (NMO) Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast 2015-2018 & 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Nano Metal Oxide (NMO) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nano metal oxide (NMO) Market is poised for grow strong during the forecast period 2017-2027

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include recent advancement in the medical and life science, high demand for personal and skin care products and increase in usgae of nano metal oxides in aerospace & defense equipment .

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Recent advancement in the medical and life science

3.1.2 High demand for personal and skin care products

3.1.3 Increase in usgae of nano metal oxides in aerospace & defense equipment

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Nano metal oxide (NMO) Market, By Application

4.1 Paints & coatings

4.2 Energy & environment

4.3 Medical & personal care

4.4 Electronics & optics

4.5 Other Applications



5 Nano metal oxide (NMO) Market, By Product

5.1 Zinc oxide

5.2 Antibiotic

5.3 Titanium dioxide

5.4 Silicon dioxide

5.5 Aluminum oxide

5.6 Iron oxide

5.7 Other Products

5.7.1 Other Products Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6 Nano metal oxide (NMO) Packaging Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies



SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation.

American Elements

Nanoe

Baikowski SAS

ABC NANOTECH CO., LTD.

Nanoshel LLC

Goodfellow Group

Hongwu International Group Ltd.

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Showka Denko K.K.

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc

EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microsphere Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfspdx/global_nano_metal?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716