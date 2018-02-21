Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market is Likely to Experience Healthy Growth Over the Next Five Years and Reach $4.4 Billion in 2022, Composites to Remain the Material of Choice During the Forecast Period, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jet), by Product Type (Cascade Type, Pivot Four Door, and Bucket Type), by Material Type (Composites and Metals), by Process Type (Hand Layup, Resin Infusion, AFP/ATL, and Others), by Mechanism Type (Hydraulic and Electric), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft thrust reverser market over the trend and forecast period of 2011 to 2022. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Thrust Reverser Market in the Global AircraftIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft thrust reverser market offers healthy growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach an estimated $4,439.7 million in 2022. The author of the report stated that increasing production rates of key aircraft programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; increasing demand for lightweight thrust reverser; an increased demand for fuel-efficient aircraft; and an advancement in technology of thrust reverser are some of the major growth drivers of the global aircraft thrust reverser market.

The research's findings suggest that wide-body aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the global aircraft thrust reverser market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Increasing wide-body aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger traffic, introduction of fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions are the key factors that are propelling the demand for thrust reversers in the segment.

In terms of product type, cascade is expected to remain the most dominant and fastest-growing product type in the aircraft thrust reverser market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, owing to its extensive usage in commercial and regional aircraft programs.

Based on material type, composite is expected to remain the material of choice in the global aircraft thrust reverser market during the forecast period. There has been an incessant replacement of metal components with composite components, owing to their excellent strength-to-weight ratio at a relatively low weight. Metals, such as aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel, are primarily used in small sub-components, such as hinges and fittings.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest aircraft thrust reverser market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. The higher growth of aircraft thrust reverser in Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing commercial aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs; and upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as C919 and MRJ.

Major aircraft thrust reverser manufacturers globally are Safran S.A., Spirit Aerosystems, Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, GKN Aerospace, and Triumph Group, Inc. Development of lighter and optimized aircraft thrust reverser, setting up long-term contracts, and strategic collaborations are the key strategies adopted by themajor players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the thrust reverser market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Wide-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Very Large Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Business Jet(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By ProductType

Cascade Type ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Pivot Four Door Type (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Bucket Type(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Material Type

Composites ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Metals(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Process Type

Hand Layup ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Resin Infusion (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

AFP/ATL (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Mechanism Type

Hydraulic Thrust Reverser ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Electrical Thrust reverser(Regional Analysis:NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country Analysis: Latin America , Middle East , and Others)

