

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) on Wednesday reported a surge in profit for the fourth quarter from last year, reflecting an income tax benefit that helped offset the impact of lower revenues.



Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Dish was $1.39 billion or $2.64 per share, up sharply from $355 million or $0.73 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The latest quarter's results were positively impacted by an income tax benefit of about $1.2 billion due to an adjustment to deferred tax assets and liabilities related to tax reform legislation, and negatively impacted by an impairment of long-lived assets expense of $112 million, net of related taxes.



However, revenue for the quarter declined to $3.48 billion from $3.75 billion in the same period last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.



Net Pay-TV subscribers increased by about 39,000 in the quarter, which includes 75,000 reactivations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands following the extraordinary devastation of Hurricane Maria. This gain compared to net additions of 28,000 in the year-ago quarter.



The company closed the fourth quarter with 13.242 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 11.030 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.212 million Sling TV subscribers. This compares to 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers at the end of the year-ago period.



This reporting marked the first time the company has separately disclosed its DISH TV and Sling TV subscribers within the total population of Pay-TV subscribers.



