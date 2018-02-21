Capital for Colleagues plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, February 21
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment
21 February 2018
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information, please visit http://www.capitalforcolleagues.com/ or contact:
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
John Eckersley, Chief Executive
0161 464 3260
|PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Duncan Vasey
|020 7469 0930
Capital for Colleagues
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.
The Company's joint venture, Castlefield Corporate Advisory Partners, educates and assists companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.