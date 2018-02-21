Global Perlite Market Analysis & Trends to 2027: Focus on Construction Products, Filtration & Process, Horticultural & Agricultural, Industrial & Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Perlite Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Perlite Market is poised for strong growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising construction activities, rapid industrialization in emerging countries and increasing research & development activities.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Raising construction activities

3.1.2 Rapid industrialization in emerging countries

3.1.3 Increasing research & development activities

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Perlite Market, By Application

4.1 Construction Products

4.2 Filtration & Process Aid

4.3 Horticultural & Agricultural

4.4 Industrial

4.5 Other Applications



5 Perlite Market, By Geography



6 Key Player Activities

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

6.3 Product Launch & Expansions

6.4 Other Activities



7 Leading Companies



Aegean Perlites SA

Bergama Perlite

Carolina Perlite Company

Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation

Genper Group

Gulf Perlite LLC

Imerys SA

Keltech Energies Ltd.

Perlite Vermiculite Packaging Industries Inc.

Perlite-Hellas

Saudi Perlite Industries

Silbrico Corporation

Supreme Perlite Company

The Schundler Company

Midwest Perlite Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2pngnh/global_perlite?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716