Defibrillators Market Growth Steady at 3.1% CAGR to 2022

ReportsnReports.com adds Defibrillators Market is forecast to reach $10.88 billion by 2022 from $9.32 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 3.1% during (2017-2022) driven by technological advancements in defibrillators, rising prevalence of target diseases, growing focus on providing public access defibrillation and rising number of training & awareness programs across the globe; while the public access markets segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players in the defibrillators market include Medtronic (Ireland), St. Jude Medical (US), Boston Scientific (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ZOLL Medical (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Physio-Control (US), Cardiac Science (US), LivaNova (UK), Nihon Kohden (Japan), SCHILLER (Switzerland), Mindray Medical (China), Mediana (South Korea), METRAX (Germany), and METsis (Turkey).

The Asia Pacific defibrillators market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of from 2017 to 2022. Factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases, improving research infrastructure, and growing focus of key market players to expand their presence in this region are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific defibrillators market.

On the basis of products, the defibrillators market is classified into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators. The external defibrillators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2017 to 2022. The ICDs product segment is bifurcated into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs). The T-ICDs segment is further classified into single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds). The external defibrillators segment is further classified into manual external defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs).

The hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers segment to dominate the Global Defibrillators Market during the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the defibrillators market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers; pre-hospital care settings; public access markets; alternate care facilities; and home care settings. The hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the defibrillators market in 2017. Growing number of cardiac implant procedures across the globe and the availability of reimbursements across the developed markets are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

The external defibrillators segment in the global defibrillators market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing focus of key market players on developing easy-to-use defibrillators, increasing support from governments to install AEDs at public places, and rising adoption of WCDs.

This report studies the defibrillators market based on product, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions.

North America is expected to dominate the defibrillators market in 2017. Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 31%, Tier 2 - 48% and Tier 3 - 21%

By Designation: C-level - 26%, Director level - 24%, Others - 50%

By Region: North America - 29%, Europe - 35%, APAC - 21%, RoW - 15%

