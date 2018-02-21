

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit came in at $57.20 million, or $0.77 per share. This was down from $74.44 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $2.04 billion. This was down from $2.08 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $57.20 Mln. vs. $74.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $2.04 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.9%



