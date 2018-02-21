Apricus Biosciences, Inc.: Apricus Biosciences Announces Corporate Update, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:APRI), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology, today announced that the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results will be released on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time. Company management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and its plans for addressing the Vitaros Complete Response with the FDA.

To participate by telephone, please dial (855) 780-7196 (Domestic) or (631) 485-4867 (International). The conference ID number is 3687726. The live audio webcast can be accessed via the Investor Relations' section of the Company's website at www.apricusbio.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection. The archived webcast will remain available for 30 days following the live call.

About Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (APRI) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology. Apricus has two product candidates: Vitaros, a product candidate in the United States for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, which is in-licensed from Warner Chilcott Company, Inc., now a subsidiary of Allergan plc (Allergan); and RayVa, a product candidate which has completed a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the circulatory disorder Raynaud's phenomenon, secondary to scleroderma, for which Apricus owns worldwide rights.

For further information on Apricus, visit http://www.apricusbio.com.

Vitaros is Apricus' trademark in the United States, which is pending registration and subject to the agreement with Allergan. Vitaros is a registered trademark of Ferring International Center S.A. in certain countries outside of the United States. RayVa is Apricus' trademark, which is registered in certain countries throughout the world and pending registration in the United States.

CONTACT: Institutional / Retail Investors: Matthew Beck

mbeck@troutgroup.com

The Trout Group LLC

(646) 378-2933

