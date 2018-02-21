The first window to submit solar projects will be opened on March 13. The program is open to, among other renewable energy projects, solar plants over 1 MW and projects ranging in size from 15 kW to 1 MW.The Netherlands Enterprise Agency, Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland - RVO has started accepting draft projects proposals for solar and renewable energy power plants exceeding 15 kW in size in the frame of the SDE+ program from February 20, 2018. The first round of the 2018 SDE program, the so-called "Spring round" has three separate windows for submitting project proposals, which will be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...