The Canadian Department of Energy has revised its goals to phase out coal powered electricity by 2030. It will increasingly focus on renewable energy (RE) and natural gas. In Alberta alone, an extra 5 GW of solar and wind are expected to be installed.Last November, as part of a growing group of countries committed to phasing out traditional coal-fired electricity, Canada and the U.K. set up the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which has already attracted over 30 governments and business members, and whose combined wealth amounts to over US$170 billion. Following on from its initial commitment last ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...