iBionext Growth Fund, an investment fund dedicated to building, supporting and financing the innovative companies of the iBionext start-up studio, today announced the strengthening of its stake in Prophesee (formerly Chronocam), a year after its Series B financing round. In less than three years, and with the support of iBionext, its largest shareholder, the company raised 40 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005621/en/

Co-founded and seeded by iBionext in 2014, Prophesee has designed the first artificial vision system, inspired from the biological model, creating a new paradigm for capturing and processing visual data, to meet the requirements of new generation systems. The products and solutions of the Prophesee platform, which replicate the functioning mechanism of the human eye and brain, have many industrial applications, including automotive, robotics and IoT areas, where the challenges are important in a highly competitive market.

Bernard Gilly, President and co-Founder of iBionext, commented: "We are strengthening our financial participation at a key moment for the company, as it needs resources to strongly grow and establish its competitive advantages. Thanks to its disruptive technology, Prophesee has the potential to become a true international success story. By remaining the main shareholder, iBionext provides Prophesee with sustainable and solid support for the next crucial stages of its development."

Luca Verre, CEO of Prophesee, explains: "The confidence that iBionext Growth Fund has placed in us is a tremendous accelerator for growth: in less than two years, we have rapidly expanded our teams of experts and started marketing our products. This context greatly facilitates our access to leading investors, allowing us to target key markets such as the United States and Asia shortly. "

About iBionext:http://ibionext.com/

About Prophesee: www.prophesee.ai

For more information:

www.ibionext.com, @iBionext

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005621/en/

Contacts:

iBionext

contact@ibionext.com

+33.1.76. 21.47.50

or

Press:

Annie-Florence Loyer, +33.6.88.20.35.59

afloyer@newcap.fr