

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $509 million, or $0.51 per share. This was higher than $295 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $5.63 billion. This was up from $5.18 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $509 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 72.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 70.0% -Revenue (Q4): $5.63 Bln vs. $5.18 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.7%



