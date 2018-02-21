

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) said that it expects total net sales to be in the range of $9.10 billion - $9.40 billion, and comparable store sales decrease 2.0% to flat for fiscal year 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $9.54 billion for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comparable store sales for the fourth-quarter decreased 2.6%.



'As we enter the second year of our transformation plan, we still have a lot that we want to accomplish. We remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthen our customer value proposition, deliver market share improvement and execute our productivity agenda to drive margin expansion,' said Tom Greco, President and Chief Executive Officer.



