Global Bi-specific Antibodies Market 2018-2022: Dynamics, Analysis and Forecasts

The "Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market is anticipated to witness a double digit growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, few hindrances, such as production hurdles and regulatory challenges, which are slowing down the growth of the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market, have also been mentioned in the report. In addition, the report also highlights various trends and developments taking place in this market.

Furthermore, in this report, the information regarding bi-specific antibodies has been structured at various stages of clinical development. The pipeline chapter provides in depth analysis of bi-specific antibodies by clinical phase, indications for which they are being developed, and technology. Additionally, the study provides all-inclusive current analysis of various bi-specific antibodies in advanced as well as early stages of development. Moreover, our report places emphasis on the strategic collaborations that can impact industry's growth.



The prominent players in Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market have been discussed in the last section of the report. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios, product pipeline and recent developments. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research View



2. Research Methodology



3. Bi-Specific Antibodies - An Introduction



4. Global Bi-Specific Antibodies Market Outlook to 2022



5. Bi-Specific Antibodies Pipeline Analysis



6. Market Dynamics



7. Current Status of Major Bi-Specific Antibodies in Pipeline



8. Trends and Developments



9. Strategic Collaborations in the Bi-Specific Antibodies Industry



10. Competitive Assessment



AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc.

Merus N.V.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xencor, Inc.

